We have 2023 high school football action in Plymouth County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

    • Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Fairhaven High School at Apponequet Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lakeville, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Quincy High School at Scituate High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Scituate, MA
    • Conference: Patriot - Fisher
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Hanover, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hingham High School at Duxbury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Duxbury, MA
    • Conference: Patriot - Keenan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

