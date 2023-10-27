Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Plymouth County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Fairhaven High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Scituate, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Fisher
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hanover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hingham High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Keenan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
