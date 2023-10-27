AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Week 9 college football schedule includes five games involving schools from the AAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.