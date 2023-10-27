If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Worcester County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Shepherd Hill Regional High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27

6:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Grafton, MA

Grafton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Leicester High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Oxford, MA

Oxford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nipmuc Regional High School at Northbridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Whitinsville, MA

Whitinsville, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenfield High School at Athol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Lowell Technical High School at Lunenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lunenburg, MA

Lunenburg, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

St John's High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

North High School at Sutton High School