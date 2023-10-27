If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Worcester County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Shepherd Hill Regional High School at Grafton High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Grafton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leicester High School at Oxford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Oxford, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nipmuc Regional High School at Northbridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Whitinsville, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenfield High School at Athol High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Athol, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greater Lowell Technical High School at Lunenburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lunenburg, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St John's High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Westwood, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    North High School at Sutton High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Sutton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

