Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Worcester County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Shepherd Hill Regional High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leicester High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Oxford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nipmuc Regional High School at Northbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Whitinsville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenfield High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Lowell Technical High School at Lunenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lunenburg, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John's High School at Xaverian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North High School at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Sutton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
