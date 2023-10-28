FBS Independent foes will clash when the Army Black Knights (2-5) meet the UMass Minutemen (1-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Army vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Army 33, UMass 22

Army 33, UMass 22 Army has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Black Knights have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

UMass has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Minutemen have been at least a +290 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Black Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Army (-9.5)



Army (-9.5) So far this year Army has two victories against the spread.

In UMass' eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50)



Over (50) Three of Army's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 50 points.

In the UMass' eight games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 50.

Together, the two teams combine for 43.9 points per game, 6.1 points fewer than the over/under of 50 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 45 49.6 Implied Total AVG 29.8 24.5 32.5 ATS Record 2-4-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 50.9 50.1 Implied Total AVG 33.1 29.5 36.8 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-1-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

