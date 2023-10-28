Best Bets & Odds for the Army vs. UMass Game – Saturday, October 28
FBS Independent foes will clash when the Army Black Knights (2-5) meet the UMass Minutemen (1-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Army vs. UMass?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Army 33, UMass 22
- Army has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- The Black Knights have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.
- UMass has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.
- The Minutemen have been at least a +290 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.
- The Black Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Army (-9.5)
- So far this year Army has two victories against the spread.
- In UMass' eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (50)
- Three of Army's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 50 points.
- In the UMass' eight games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 50.
- Together, the two teams combine for 43.9 points per game, 6.1 points fewer than the over/under of 50 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Army
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.1
|45
|49.6
|Implied Total AVG
|29.8
|24.5
|32.5
|ATS Record
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
UMass
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.5
|50.9
|50.1
|Implied Total AVG
|33.1
|29.5
|36.8
|ATS Record
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-1-0
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-2
|1-3
