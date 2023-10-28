The Boston College Eagles (4-3) and UConn Huskies (1-6) will face each other at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Boston College vs. UConn?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boston College 37, UConn 18

Boston College 37, UConn 18 Boston College has compiled a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Eagles have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

This season, UConn has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

The Huskies have been at least a +450 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Eagles have an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boston College (-14.5)



Boston College (-14.5) Against the spread, Boston College is 3-4-0 this season.

UConn owns a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) All seven Boston College games this season have ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points.

There have been two games featuring UConn this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The point total for the contest of 50.5 is 0.8 points more than the combined points per game averages for Boston College (29.1 points per game) and UConn (20.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 50.8 52.8 Implied Total AVG 31.1 31.8 30.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 48.7 51 Implied Total AVG 29.4 29.6 29 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-3 1-1

