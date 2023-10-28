When the Boston College Eagles play the UConn Huskies at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Eagles will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Boston College vs. UConn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (-14.5) Over (50.5) Boston College 37, UConn 18

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

The Eagles have three wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Out of seven Eagles games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 50.5 points, 1.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Boston College contests.

UConn Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies' ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

UConn is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Huskies' seven games with a set total.

The average point total for the UConn this year is 1.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Eagles vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boston College 29.1 30.4 27.8 27.5 31.0 34.3 UConn 20.6 30.4 18.4 29.4 26.0 33.0

