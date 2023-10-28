The Boston College Eagles (4-3) and the UConn Huskies (1-6) meet at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Offensively, Boston College ranks 48th in the FBS with 417.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 80th in total defense (382.6 yards allowed per contest). UConn's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 20.6 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 105th with 30.4 points ceded per contest.

Boston College vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Boston College vs. UConn Key Statistics

Boston College UConn 417.4 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (114th) 382.6 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.6 (82nd) 206.0 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.0 (85th) 211.4 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.3 (110th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College so far this season. He has 1,420 passing yards, completing 57.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 628 yards (89.7 ypg) on 111 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

This season, Kye Robichaux has carried the ball 76 times for 383 yards (54.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 428 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has collected 29 catches and five touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has put together a 235-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes on 32 targets.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has a total of 216 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring one touchdown.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has racked up 1,145 yards on 59.4% passing while recording eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Victor Rosa has run the ball 78 times for 405 yards, with two touchdowns.

Cam Edwards has piled up 273 yards (on 54 carries) with one touchdown.

Cameron Ross has registered 28 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 333 (47.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has one touchdown.

Brett Buckman has totaled 313 receiving yards (44.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 29 receptions.

Justin Joly's 26 receptions (on 42 targets) have netted him 303 yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

