Boston College vs. UConn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Boston College Eagles (4-3) square off against the UConn Huskies (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. UConn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Boston College vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Boston College vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-14)
|50.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-14)
|50.5
|-610
|+440
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Boston College vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Boston College has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- UConn has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
