The Boston College Eagles (4-3) square off against the UConn Huskies (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. UConn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boston College vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

Venue: Alumni Stadium

Boston College vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline UConn Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-14) 50.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-14) 50.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Boston College vs. UConn Betting Trends

Boston College has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

