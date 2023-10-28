The Boston College Eagles (4-3) are a heavy 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 against the UConn Huskies (1-6). The over/under is set at 50.5.

Boston College is putting up 417.4 yards per game on offense this year (48th in the FBS), and is allowing 382.6 yards per game (80th) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of total offense, UConn ranks 105th in the FBS (329.3 total yards per game) and 101st defensively (399.6 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Boston College vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boston College -14.5 -110 -110 50.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Looking to place a bet on Boston College vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Boston College Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Eagles rank -15-worst with 440.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 53rd by surrendering 341.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

Although the Eagles rank 25th-worst in scoring defense over the previous three games (23.7 points allowed), they've been better on offense with 30.7 points per game (79th-ranked).

In terms of passing offense, Boston College ranks -60-worst with 170.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 72nd by giving up 185.3 passing yards per game over its last three games.

From an offensive standpoint, the Eagles have been a top-25 rushing unit over the last three games with 270.0 rushing yards per game (seventh-best). They haven't played as well on the other side of the ball, with 156.0 rushing yards allowed per game (-16-worst) over that period.

In their past three games, the Eagles have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Boston College has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston College has hit the over in six of its seven games with a set total (85.7%).

Boston College has won two of the three games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Boston College has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Bet on Boston College to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,420 yards, completing 57.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 628 yards (89.7 ypg) on 111 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has piled up 383 yards on 76 attempts, scoring four times.

Lewis Bond has hauled in 29 receptions for 428 yards (61.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Ryan O'Keefe has caught 23 passes for 235 yards (33.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has a total of 216 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Shitta Sillah paces the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Vinny DePalma, Boston College's leading tackler, has 38 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Elijah Jones leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 16 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.