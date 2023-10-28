Should you wager on Brad Marchand to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 21.1% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

