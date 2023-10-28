The Boston Bruins' (6-0-1) injury report has two players listed heading into their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Jakub Lauko C Out Face

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Carter Mazur LW Out Lower Body

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 22 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their +11 goal differential is second-best in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

With 35 goals (4.4 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's No. 1 offense.

Detroit has allowed 24 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.

Their +11 goal differential is second-best in the league.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-200) Red Wings (+165) 6

