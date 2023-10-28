Bruins vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) take on the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX. The Bruins were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will win Saturday's game.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Bruins 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-200)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 6-0-1 overall and -1-1 in overtime matchups.
- Boston is 1-0-1 (three points) in its two games decided by one goal.
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals seven times, and are 6-0-1 in those games (to register 13 points).
- In the two games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up three points after finishing 1-0-1.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Boston is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 3-0-1 (seven points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|14th
|3.14
|Goals Scored
|4.38
|2nd
|1st
|1.57
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|9th
|32
|Shots
|31.3
|15th
|11th
|29
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|18th
|16%
|Power Play %
|38.71%
|2nd
|1st
|96.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.87%
|12th
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
