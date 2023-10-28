Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Red Wings on October 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Dylan Larkin and others are available when the Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bruins vs. Red Wings Additional Info
|Bruins vs. Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs. Red Wings Prediction
|Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 10 points. He has six goals and four assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Brad Marchand has four goals and three assists to total seven points (one per game).
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Charlie McAvoy has zero goals and seven assists for Boston.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Larkin drives the offense for Detroit with 15 points (1.9 per game), with four goals and 11 assists in eight games (playing 19:17 per game).
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|0
|3
|3
|4
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with nine goals and four assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|3
|1
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|2
|1
|3
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.