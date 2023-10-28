Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Dylan Larkin and others are available when the Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 10 points. He has six goals and four assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 26 1 1 2 9 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 0 0 4 at Kings Oct. 21 1 2 3 4 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Brad Marchand has four goals and three assists to total seven points (one per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 1 0 1 2 at Kings Oct. 21 2 1 3 5 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Charlie McAvoy has zero goals and seven assists for Boston.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 3 3 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 6 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 1 1 0 at Kings Oct. 21 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Oct. 19 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Larkin drives the offense for Detroit with 15 points (1.9 per game), with four goals and 11 assists in eight games (playing 19:17 per game).

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Flames Oct. 22 1 1 2 2 at Senators Oct. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 0 3 3 4

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with nine goals and four assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Oct. 22 3 1 4 5 at Senators Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 2 1 3 4

