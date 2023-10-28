The Boston Bruins, with David Pastrnak, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Pastrnak in that upcoming Bruins-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

David Pastrnak vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Pastrnak has scored a goal in five of seven games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pastrnak has a point in five of seven games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Pastrnak has an assist in three of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Pastrnak hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 10 Points 5 6 Goals 2 4 Assists 3

