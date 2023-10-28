Emily Kristine Pedersen is in eighth place, at -6, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to place a bet on Emily Kristine Pedersen at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Pedersen Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Emily Kristine Pedersen Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Pedersen has scored below par 10 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 19 rounds, Pedersen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five appearances, Pedersen's average finish has been 51st.

In her past five tournaments, Pedersen has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Pedersen will try to continue her streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -3 260 0 18 0 1 $298,091

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,001 yards, 405 yards longer than the 6,596-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

Pedersen will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,540 yards in the past year.

Pedersen's Last Time Out

Pedersen was in the 39th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was poor, putting her in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Pedersen was better than 81% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Pedersen carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Pedersen carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Pedersen's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the tournament average (6.5).

At that last tournament, Pedersen's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.3).

Pedersen finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Pedersen finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Pedersen's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

