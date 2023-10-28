Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Harvard Crimson and Dartmouth Big Green match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Crimson. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Harvard vs. Dartmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-12.5) 50.3 Harvard 31, Dartmouth 19

Week 9 Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson have won once against the spread this season.

The Crimson have had one game (out of one) hit the over this season.

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Big Green and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last season.

Crimson vs. Big Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 36.7 20.5 42 18.5 14 21 Dartmouth 22 21.3 26 19 18 23.7

