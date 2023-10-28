The Harvard Crimson (5-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Harvard Stadium in an Ivy League clash.

Harvard has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 11th-best in scoring offense (36.7 points per game) and 20th-best in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game). Dartmouth has been dominant on defense, surrendering just 21.3 points per contest (25th-best). On offense, it ranks 82nd by piling up 22.0 points per game.

Harvard vs. Dartmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard vs. Dartmouth Key Statistics

Harvard Dartmouth 385.3 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.3 (106th) 363.7 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.2 (9th) 229.5 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.3 (41st) 155.8 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.0 (99th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has thrown for 935 yards, completing 50.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 527 yards (87.8 ypg) on 77 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

This season, Shane McLaughlin has carried the ball 73 times for 447 yards (74.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Cooper Barkate's team-leading 290 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 18 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tyler Neville has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 145 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Scott Woods II has been the target of four passes and hauled in eight grabs for 125 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Jackson Proctor has 439 passing yards, or 73.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 78.9% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with two interceptions.

Nick Howard is his team's leading rusher with 89 carries for 380 yards, or 63.3 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Q Jones has racked up 310 yards (on 75 carries) with two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott has hauled in 427 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac Boston has caught 11 passes and compiled 114 receiving yards (19.0 per game).

Daniel Haughton has racked up 86 reciving yards (14.3 ypg) this season.

