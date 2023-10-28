In the game between the Holy Cross Crusaders and Fordham Rams on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Crusaders to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Holy Cross vs. Fordham Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-11.6) 60.1 Holy Cross 36, Fordham 24

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

The Crusaders have hit the over in all of their four games with a set total.

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

The Rams are unbeaten against the spread this season.

One of the Rams' two games this season has gone over the point total.

Crusaders vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fordham 33 22.4 42.7 17 25.8 26.5 Holy Cross 40.6 26.4 41.3 21.7 44 27.3

