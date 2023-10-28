The Fordham Rams (5-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jack Coffey Field in a Patriot League clash.

On offense, Fordham has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FCS by putting up 33 points per game. The Rams rank 35th on defense (22.4 points allowed per game). Holy Cross' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks third-best in the FCS with 40.6 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 26.4 points per game, which ranks 61st.

Holy Cross vs. Fordham Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Holy Cross vs. Fordham Key Statistics

Holy Cross Fordham 482.9 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.4 (30th) 380.1 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.9 (66th) 276 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.9 (45th) 206.9 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.6 (21st) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has thrown for 1,444 yards (206.3 ypg) to lead Holy Cross, completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 896 yards (128 ypg) on 119 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Fuller has run for 682 yards across 97 carries, scoring 14 touchdowns.

Jalen Coker paces his team with 680 receiving yards on 37 catches with 10 touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has put together a 315-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 25 targets.

Quinton Gregory's seven grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 98 yards (14 ypg).

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has thrown for 1,785 yards (255 ypg) to lead Fordham, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 76 rushing yards on 68 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Julius Loughride has 725 rushing yards on 132 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also added 16 catches for 141 yards (20.1 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Jamell James has carried the ball 17 times for 133 yards (19 per game) and one touchdown.

M.J. Wright's team-high 490 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 43 targets) with five touchdowns.

Garrett Cody has caught 33 passes for 471 yards (67.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Mekai Felton has racked up 32 receptions for 357 yards, an average of 51 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

