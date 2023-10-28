For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • van Riemsdyk has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

