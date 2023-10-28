James van Riemsdyk will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Prop bets for van Riemsdyk are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

van Riemsdyk has scored in two of the seven games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In four of seven games this year, van Riemsdyk has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of seven contests this season, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.