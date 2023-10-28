In the upcoming matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Kevin Shattenkirk to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Shattenkirk has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

