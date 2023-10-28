How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In one of the two matchups on the Ligue 1 slate today, FC Lorient and Stade Reims hit the pitch at Stade Auguste-Delaune.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's Ligue 1 action.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Reims vs FC Lorient
FC Lorient journeys to play Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Reims (-150)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+400)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch RC Lens vs FC Nantes
FC Nantes travels to face RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: RC Lens (-165)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+450)
- Draw: (+330)
