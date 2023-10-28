Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 9, fans in Massachusetts should have tune in to see the UConn Huskies and the Boston College Eagles hit the field at Alumni Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boston College (-14.5)
UMass Minutemen at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Army (-9.5)
Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: DeGol Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Holy Cross Crusaders at Fordham Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Jack Coffey Field
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Dartmouth Big Green at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Harvard Stadium
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
