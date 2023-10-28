In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 9, fans in Massachusetts should have tune in to see the UConn Huskies and the Boston College Eagles hit the field at Alumni Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boston College (-14.5)

UMass Minutemen at Army Black Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Army (-9.5)

Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: DeGol Field

DeGol Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Holy Cross Crusaders at Fordham Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Jack Coffey Field TV Channel: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Dartmouth Big Green at Harvard Crimson

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

