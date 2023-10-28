When the Boston Bruins face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Grzelcyk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.
  • Grzelcyk's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

