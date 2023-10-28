In the game between the Merrimack Warriors and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Warriors to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Merrimack (-2.1) 50.2 Merrimack 26, Saint Francis (PA) 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 NEC Predictions

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.

The Warriors have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)

The Red Flash have posted one win against the spread this season.

The Red Flash have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Saint Francis (PA) 23.9 28.6 32.5 22.0 20.4 31.2 Merrimack 29.1 18.1 33.7 16.0 25.8 19.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.