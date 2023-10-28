The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) and the Merrimack Warriors (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at DeGol Field in a clash of NEC opponents.

Saint Francis (PA) ranks 66th in scoring offense (23.9 points per game) and 76th in scoring defense (28.6 points allowed per game) this season. Merrimack ranks 37th in the FCS with 29.1 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks ninth-best by surrendering only 18.1 points per game.

Below in this story, we will provide you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Statistics

Merrimack Saint Francis (PA) 318.7 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.4 (80th) 247.7 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.6 (79th) 209.6 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.7 (53rd) 109.1 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.7 (82nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker has compiled 474 yards on 43.2% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 186 carries for 877 yards, or 125.3 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Brendon Wyatt has racked up 249 yards (on 41 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Donovan Wadley's 277 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on seven targets with three touchdowns.

Jelani Mason has put together a 198-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on seven targets.

LJ Robinson has racked up 108 reciving yards (15.4 ypg) this season.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Leaders

Cole Doyle has been a dual threat for Saint Francis (PA) so far this season. He has 1,222 passing yards, completing 56.6% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 309 yards (44.1 ypg) on 54 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jordan Jackson has racked up 340 yards on 69 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Dawson Snyder has hauled in 28 receptions for 489 yards (69.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Casey McKinney has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 282 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mekhi Workman has racked up 13 grabs for 112 yards, an average of 16 yards per game.

