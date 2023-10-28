Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Considering a wager on Zacha? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pavel Zacha vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha's plus-minus this season, in 18:53 per game on the ice, is +3.

Zacha has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

In three of seven games this season, Zacha has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Zacha has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Zacha goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Zacha having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zacha Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 3 Points 2 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.