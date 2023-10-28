Best Bets & Odds for the Penn State vs. Indiana Game – Saturday, October 28
Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) face the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Penn State vs. Indiana?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Penn State 42, Indiana 5
- Penn State has been favored on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- The Nittany Lions have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.
- Indiana has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Hoosiers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Nittany Lions have an implied win probability of 0.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Penn State (-31.5)
- Penn State has played six games, posting five wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions covered the spread in their only game when favored by 31.5 points or more.
- Indiana has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Hoosiers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 31.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Penn State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 45.5 points three times this season.
- This season, three of Indiana's games have finished with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 57.6 points per game, 12.1 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Penn State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.2
|47.2
|47.2
|Implied Total AVG
|33.7
|36.3
|31
|ATS Record
|5-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Indiana
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.1
|51.8
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.4
|35.3
|35.5
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
