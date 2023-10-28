The Wagner Seahawks (2-5) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium in a clash of NEC opponents.

Wagner ranks fourth-worst in scoring offense (10.9 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 88th with 29.6 points allowed per game. Stonehill has been struggling defensively, ranking 25th-worst with 32.0 points given up per game. It has been more effective offensively, putting up 19.9 points per contest (96th-ranked).

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Wagner Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Stonehill vs. Wagner Key Statistics

Stonehill Wagner 320.7 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.1 (115th) 386.0 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.1 (90th) 164.3 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.9 (106th) 156.4 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.3 (103rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha leads Stonehill with 1,096 yards on 103-of-209 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 122 rushing yards (17.4 ypg) on 35 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jermaine Corbett, has carried the ball 129 times for 593 yards (84.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Tom Comella has run for 241 yards across 50 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Chris Domercat's 333 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 26 catches on 18 targets with three touchdowns.

Noah Canty has 20 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 194 yards (27.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Will Diamantis has racked up 104 reciving yards (14.9 ypg) this season.

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has 1,029 pass yards for Wagner, completing 53% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 120 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 54 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zachary Palmer-Smith has racked up 351 yards on 89 carries.

Rickey Spruill has collected 201 yards on 46 attempts.

Jaylen Bonelli's team-high 353 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 22 targets) with one touchdown.

Trevor Shorter has put up a 236-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Mark Didio has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 throws.

