Based on our computer model, the Stonehill Skyhawks will take down the Wagner Seahawks when the two teams match up at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Wagner Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Stonehill (-2) 46.3 Stonehill 24, Wagner 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 NEC Predictions

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skyhawks vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wagner 10.9 29.6 16.5 22 8.6 32.6 Stonehill 19.9 32 16.3 28.3 22.5 34.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.