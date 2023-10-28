Best Bets & Odds for the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game – Saturday, October 28
SEC rivals will do battle when the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Texas A&M vs. South Carolina?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19
- Texas A&M has won four of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (80%).
- The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- This season, South Carolina has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Gamecocks have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +550 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 88.9%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
South Carolina (+16.5)
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 4-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, South Carolina is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (51.5)
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 51.5 points three times this season.
- This season, four of South Carolina's games have finished with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.
- The point total for the matchup of 51.5 is 7.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M (32.3 points per game) and South Carolina (26.6 points per game).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.2
|50
|52.8
|Implied Total AVG
|32.9
|36
|28.7
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
South Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.2
|53.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33
|30.3
|36.7
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-1
|0-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.