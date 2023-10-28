Our computer model predicts the Army Black Knights will beat the UMass Minutemen on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Michie Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UMass vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Army (-9.5) Over (50) Army 34, UMass 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 FBS Independent Predictions

UMass Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Army vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Minutemen based on the moneyline is 25.6%.

The Minutemen's ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

UMass has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year.

Seven of the Minutemen's eight games with a set total have hit the over (87.5%).

The average point total for UMass this season is 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Army Betting Info (2023)

The Black Knights have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Black Knights have posted two wins against the spread this season.

This season, three of the Black Knights' six games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 50 points, 1.9 more than the average point total for Army games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minutemen vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Army 21 26.1 27 15.3 16.5 34.3 UMass 22.9 42.4 27.8 42 18 42.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.