The Army Black Knights (2-5) and the UMass Minutemen (1-7) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Michie Stadium in a clash of FBS Independent foes.

While Army ranks 79th in total defense with 381.7 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly less successful, ranking 18th-worst (319.1 yards per game). UMass ranks 103rd in points per game (22.9), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking worst in the FBS with 42.4 points surrendered per contest.

UMass vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

UMass vs. Army Key Statistics

UMass Army 360.5 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.1 (121st) 446.6 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.7 (67th) 132.9 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.1 (28th) 227.6 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.0 (130th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (126th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis leads UMass with 886 yards on 62-of-101 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams has rushed 144 times for 692 yards, with six touchdowns.

Gregroy Desrosiers has rushed for 123 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 12 passes for 148 yards and two scores.

Anthony Simpson leads his team with 568 receiving yards on 36 receptions with three touchdowns.

George Johnson has recorded 286 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Mark Pope's 22 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 281 yards (35.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily leads Army with 712 yards (101.7 ypg) on 42-of-77 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 416 rushing yards on 100 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kanye Udoh has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 288 yards (41.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's 266 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has collected nine catches and two touchdowns.

Noah Short has put up a 223-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

Casey Reynolds has been the target of 13 passes and compiled nine grabs for 94 yards, an average of 13.4 yards per contest.

