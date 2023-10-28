The Army Black Knights (2-5) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the UMass Minutemen (1-7) in conference play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The game's point total is set at 50.

Army has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 25th-worst with 21 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 76th in the FBS (26.1 points allowed per game). UMass has been sputtering defensively, ranking worst with 42.4 points surrendered per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, regstering 22.9 points per contest (103rd-ranked).

UMass vs. Army Game Info

Army vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Army -9.5 -115 -105 50 -110 -110 -375 +290

UMass Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Minutemen are playing poorly right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 309.7 yards per game (-90-worst in college football) and conceding 492.7 (worst).

The Minutemen are scoring 17.3 points per game in their past three games (-74-worst in college football), and conceding 52 per game (-127-worst).

UMass is gaining 195.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-24-worst in the country), and giving up 228 per game (-18-worst).

The Minutemen are -51-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (114.3), and -122-worst in rushing yards allowed (264.7).

The Minutemen have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, in their past three games.

UMass' past three contests have all gone over the total.

Week 9 FBS Independent Betting Trends

UMass Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, UMass has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in seven of UMass' eight games with a set total.

UMass has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

UMass has been at least a +290 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis leads UMass with 886 yards on 62-of-101 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams is his team's leading rusher with 144 carries for 692 yards, or 86.5 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Gregroy Desrosiers has racked up 123 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 12 passes for 148 yards and two scores.

Anthony Simpson's 568 receiving yards (71 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions on 61 targets with three touchdowns.

George Johnson has put up a 286-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 36 targets.

Mark Pope's 22 grabs (on 35 targets) have netted him 281 yards (35.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Billy Wooden has racked up four sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and 28 tackles.

UMass' leading tackler, Nahji Logan, has 31 tackles, two TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Juan Lua has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 12 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

