Pac-12 opponents meet when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (7-0) and the Stanford Cardinal (2-5) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Stanford Stadium.

Washington has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking seventh-best in scoring offense (40.1 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (18.9 points allowed per game). Stanford's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 36.9 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 108th with 21.3 points per contest.

Washington vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Washington vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Washington Stanford 507.1 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.9 (97th) 386.7 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.9 (116th) 103.9 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.4 (100th) 403.3 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (61st) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (132nd)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has compiled 2,576 yards (368.0 ypg) on 182-of-257 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has racked up 346 yards on 69 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Will Nixon has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 147 yards (21.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 45 receptions for 818 yards (116.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 41 receptions totaling 688 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalen McMillan has been the target of 25 passes and compiled 20 receptions for 311 yards, an average of 44.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has recored 1,225 passing yards, or 175.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 12.6 rushing yards per game.

Casey Filkins is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 206 yards, or 29.4 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

E.J. Smith has run for 174 yards across 35 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor paces his squad with 591 receiving yards on 36 catches with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Yurosek has caught 16 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (34.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Tiger Bachmeier's 20 catches (on 33 targets) have netted him 220 yards (31.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

