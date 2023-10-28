Week 9 Big Sky Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Week 9 of the college football slate included two games with Big Sky teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.
Week 9 Big Sky Results
Montana 40 Northern Colorado 0
Montana Leaders
- Passing: Keali'i Ah Yat (9-for-13, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Eli Gillman (14 ATT, 106 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Aaron Fontes (0 TAR, 5 REC, 66 YDS)
Northern Colorado Leaders
- Passing: Jacob Sirmon (6-for-20, 43 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: David Afari (17 ATT, 46 YDS)
- Receiving: Jamarii Robinson (0 TAR, 2 REC, 40 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Montana
|Northern Colorado
|455
|Total Yards
|94
|170
|Passing Yards
|76
|285
|Rushing Yards
|18
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's Big Sky Games
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Idaho Vandals at Northern Colorado Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Nottingham Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Cal Poly Mustangs at Eastern Washington Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Roos Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Weber State Wildcats at Idaho State Bengals
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Holt Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Portland State Vikings at UC Davis Aggies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Sacramento State Hornets at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
