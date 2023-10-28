Big South teams were in action for one game in the Week 9 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

UT Martin vs. Gardner-Webb

Week 9 Big South Results

Gardner-Webb 38 UT Martin 34

Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-5.5)

UT Martin (-5.5) Pregame Total: 53.5

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Passing: Jaylen King (16-for-33, 216 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jaylen King (16-for-33, 216 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Narii Gaither (14 ATT, 59 YDS)

Narii Gaither (14 ATT, 59 YDS) Receiving: Jayden Brown (1 TAR, 1 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

UT Martin Leaders

Passing: Kinkead Dent (20-for-37, 226 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Kinkead Dent (20-for-37, 226 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Sam Franklin (19 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Sam Franklin (19 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: DeVonte Tanksley (12 TAR, 7 REC, 81 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb UT Martin 341 Total Yards 344 216 Passing Yards 226 125 Rushing Yards 118 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Bryant Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Beirne Stadium

Beirne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Robert Morris Colonials at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Houck Field

Houck Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Tennessee State Tigers at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

