Will Hunter Henry Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Hunter Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Henry's stats below.
In terms of season stats, Henry has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches for 210 yards (10.5 per reception) and two TDs.
Hunter Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- Ty Montgomery (DNP/nir - personal): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Henry 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|20
|210
|44
|2
|10.5
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|6
|5
|56
|1
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|52
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|5
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|4
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|3
|2
|27
|0
