New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Bourne's stat line reveals 34 receptions for a team-best 370 yards and three scores. He puts up 52.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 51 times.

Bourne vs. the Dolphins

Bourne vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 25.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 25.4 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

Bourne will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins allow 233 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Dolphins have allowed 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in the league.

Kendrick Bourne Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Bourne Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Bourne has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 85.7% of his games (six of seven).

Bourne has received 20.5% of his team's 249 passing attempts this season (51 targets).

He has 370 receiving yards on 51 targets to rank 73rd in league play with 7.3 yards per target.

Bourne has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has scored three of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (27.3%).

Bourne has been targeted six times in the red zone (33.3% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Bourne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 10 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

