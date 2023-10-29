The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kendrick Bourne get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Kendrick Bourne score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Bourne has 34 receptions (51 targets), leading his team with 370 yards (52.9 per game) plus three TDs.

In two of seven games this year, Bourne has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Kendrick Bourne Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 11 6 64 2 Week 2 Dolphins 9 4 29 0 Week 3 @Jets 5 4 46 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 36 0 Week 5 Saints 5 2 43 0 Week 6 @Raiders 11 10 89 0 Week 7 Bills 7 6 63 1

