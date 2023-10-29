Mac Jones has a decent matchup when his New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have conceded 233 passing yards per game, 20th in the league.

So far this year, Jones has passed for 1,480 yards (211.4 per game) for New England, tossing seven touchdown passes with seven picks. In the ground game, Jones has added 70 yards rushing on 19 attempts.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jones and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jones vs. the Dolphins

Jones vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 238 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 238 PASS YPG / PASS TD Miami has allowed two opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Six players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Miami in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Dolphins this season.

Jones will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins give up 233 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins have the No. 21 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Patriots vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Mac Jones Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 222.5 (-115)

222.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+165)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has finished above his passing yards prop total in three of seven opportunities this year.

The Patriots have passed 59.3% of the time and run 40.7% this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Jones' 6.4 yards per attempt rank 25th in the league.

Jones has thrown for a touchdown in four of seven games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 63.6% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Jones has passed 18 times out of his 231 total attempts while in the red zone (47.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Mac Jones Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-118)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has hit the rushing yards over in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).

In seven games this year, Jones has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 25-for-30 / 272 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-33 / 200 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 12-for-22 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 12-for-21 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 15-for-29 / 201 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.