The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Sacramento Kings is a game to see on a Sunday NBA schedule that has six exciting matchups.

Today's NBA Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and ALT

BSOK and ALT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 2-0

2-0 DEN Record: 2-0

2-0 OKC Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 104.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 104.5 Opp. PPG (seventh) DEN Stats: 113.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.0 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (25.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 9.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -1.5

DEN -1.5 DEN Odds to Win: -130

-130 OKC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 228.5 points

The Houston Rockets face the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors hope to pick up a road win at the Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 0-2

0-2 GS Record: 1-1

1-1 HOU Stats: 104.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (26th)

104.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (26th) GS Stats: 113.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 6.5 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 6.5 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (34.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -4.5

GS -4.5 GS Odds to Win: -190

-190 HOU Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 226.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks go on the road to face the Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 1-0

1-0 ATL Record: 0-2

0-2 MIL Stats: 118.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (20th)

118.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (20th) ATL Stats: 115.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Damian Lillard (39.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Damian Lillard (39.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.0 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (20.5 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -6.5

MIL -6.5 MIL Odds to Win: -250

-250 ATL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 238.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers hit the road the 76ers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 0-1

0-1 POR Record: 0-2

0-2 PHI Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (21st) POR Stats: 104.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (31.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Tyrese Maxey (31.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 8.0 APG) POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -10.5

PHI -10.5 PHI Odds to Win: -400

-400 POR Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 218.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers face the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs go on the road to face the Clippers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 1-1

1-1 SA Record: 1-1

1-1 LAC Stats: 120.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (19th)

120.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (19th) SA Stats: 122.5 PPG (third in NBA), 124.0 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Kawhi Leonard (24.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.5 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -9.5

LAC -9.5 LAC Odds to Win: -400

-400 SA Odds to Win: +300

+300 Total: 228.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 1-1

1-1 LAL Record: 1-1

1-1 SAC Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (21st) LAL Stats: 103.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (20.5 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (20.5 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 6.0 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (23.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

