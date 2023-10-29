Raheem Mostert will lead the Miami Dolphins into their matchup against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +460

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +180

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Gesicki - - 17.5 (-113) Kendrick Bourne - - 45.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 30.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 26.5 (-113) Mac Jones 225.5 (-113) - - Rhamondre Stevenson - 39.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Demario Douglas - - 27.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Braxton Berrios - - 17.5 (-113) Tyreek Hill - - 93.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 50.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Durham Smythe - - 11.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 271.5 (-113) - - Jaylen Waddle - - 59.5 (-113) Jeff Wilson Jr. - 20.5 (-113) - Cedrick Wilson - - 13.5 (-113)

