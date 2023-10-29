Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Report — Week 8
The New England Patriots' (2-5) injury report heading into their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (5-2) currently features 13 players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 29 from Hard Rock Stadium.
Last time out, the Patriots knocked off the Buffalo Bills 29-25.
The Dolphins enter the matchup after losing 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last outing on October 22.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Vederian Lowe
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Deatrich Wise
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Calvin Anderson
|OL
|Illness
|Out
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ty Montgomery
|WR
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Keion White
|DE
|Concussion
|Questionable
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Groin
|Questionable
|David Long
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Nik Needham
|CB
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Concussion
|Questionable
|River Cracraft
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cam Smith
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Patriots Season Insights
- In terms of total yards, the Patriots rank 25th in the NFL (294.3 total yards per game) and ninth on defense (311.3 total yards allowed per contest).
- The Patriots have been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 14.4 points per game. They have been better on defense, allowing 25.3 points per contest (24th-ranked).
- The Patriots are compiling 208.9 passing yards per contest on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 210.6 passing yards per contest (12th-ranked) on defense.
- New England is accumulating 85.4 rushing yards per game on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 100.7 rushing yards per contest (13th-ranked) on defense.
- The Patriots have forced five turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in a -7 turnover margin that is third-worst in the NFL.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Patriots (+340)
- Total: 47 points
