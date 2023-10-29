The Miami Dolphins (5-2) and the New England Patriots (2-5) play on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in a battle of AFC East foes.

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Patriots Insights

This year the Patriots score 12.3 fewer points per game (14.4) than the Dolphins allow (26.7).

The Patriots rack up 51 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Dolphins allow (345.3).

New England rushes for 85.4 yards per game, 26.9 fewer than the 112.3 Miami allows per contest.

The Patriots have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Patriots Away Performance

On the road, the Patriots put up 11.7 points per game and give up 23. That's less than they score (14.4) and allow (25.3) overall.

The Patriots rack up 290 yards per game on the road (4.3 less than their overall average), and concede 298.7 in away games (12.6 less than overall).

New England racks up 192.3 passing yards per game in road games (16.6 less than its overall average), and gives up 216.7 in road games (6.1 more than overall).

On the road, the Patriots rack up 97.7 rushing yards per game and give up 82. That's more than they gain overall (85.4), and less than they allow (100.7).

In road games, the Patriots convert 40.9% of third downs and allow 40% to be converted. That's more than they convert (36.1%) and allow (37.9%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 New Orleans L 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas L 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 Buffalo W 29-25 CBS 10/29/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/5/2023 Washington - FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis - NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.