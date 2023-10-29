How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (5-2) and the New England Patriots (2-5) play on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in a battle of AFC East foes.
We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
Patriots Insights
- This year the Patriots score 12.3 fewer points per game (14.4) than the Dolphins allow (26.7).
- The Patriots rack up 51 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Dolphins allow (345.3).
- New England rushes for 85.4 yards per game, 26.9 fewer than the 112.3 Miami allows per contest.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Patriots Away Performance
- On the road, the Patriots put up 11.7 points per game and give up 23. That's less than they score (14.4) and allow (25.3) overall.
- The Patriots rack up 290 yards per game on the road (4.3 less than their overall average), and concede 298.7 in away games (12.6 less than overall).
- New England racks up 192.3 passing yards per game in road games (16.6 less than its overall average), and gives up 216.7 in road games (6.1 more than overall).
- On the road, the Patriots rack up 97.7 rushing yards per game and give up 82. That's more than they gain overall (85.4), and less than they allow (100.7).
- In road games, the Patriots convert 40.9% of third downs and allow 40% to be converted. That's more than they convert (36.1%) and allow (37.9%) overall.
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|New Orleans
|L 34-0
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 21-17
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Buffalo
|W 29-25
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Washington
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
