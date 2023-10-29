The Miami Dolphins (5-2) host the New England Patriots (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in matchup between AFC East foes at Hard Rock Stadium. New England is a 9.5-point underdog. A point total of 47 has been set for this game.

The Dolphins' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Patriots. Before the Patriots play the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-9.5) 47 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-9.5) 46.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

New England vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

New England has posted two wins against the spread this year.

A pair of New England seven games in 2023 have hit the over.

So far this season, Miami has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

The Dolphins have covered every time (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Miami games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Kendrick Bourne - - - - 43.5 (-115) - Ezekiel Elliott - - 27.5 (-118) - 6.5 (-120) - Mac Jones 225.5 (-115) 1.5 (+160) 5.5 (-115) - - - Rhamondre Stevenson - - 38.5 (-118) - 17.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

