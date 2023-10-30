Can we anticipate Brandon Carlo finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carlo stats and insights

  • Carlo is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • Carlo has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.