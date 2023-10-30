How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.
You can see the Panthers-Bruins matchup on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 12 total goals (only 1.5 per game).
- The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 26 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 12 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (26 total) during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|8
|8
|5
|13
|8
|6
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|8
|4
|4
|8
|5
|4
|25%
|Charlie McAvoy
|8
|1
|7
|8
|5
|2
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|8
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0%
|Matthew Poitras
|8
|3
|2
|5
|7
|5
|43.8%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers concede 2.9 goals per game (20 in total), the seventh-fewest in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 20 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 20 goals over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|7
|7
|2
|9
|2
|2
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|7
|2
|6
|8
|7
|0
|25%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|7
|1
|6
|7
|7
|4
|-
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|4
|49.6%
|Dmitry Kulikov
|7
|0
|5
|5
|3
|4
|-
