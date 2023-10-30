The Boston Bruins (7-0-1) square off against the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Panthers are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Monday's game.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Panthers 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-165)

Bruins (-165) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are -1-1 in overtime games on their way to a 7-0-1 overall record.

Boston has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The Bruins have scored more than two goals in eight games (7-0-1, 15 points).

In the three games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (five points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-0-1 to register seven points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.86 21st 1st 1.5 Goals Allowed 2.86 10th 12th 31.9 Shots 33.9 5th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 17th 17.24% Power Play % 16% 19th 1st 97.06% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.